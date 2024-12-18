No one really buys CDs anymore.

There are some exceptions, of course, but generally, CDs have become a waste of an investment for an artist like myself.

But the problem is that I don’t like the idea of things only being available digitally. All we need is for some sort of worldwide internet shut down and poof. We’re out of music.

Funny enough, it seems as though people are buying vinyls again, whether or not they actually have a record player.

So that’s what I have.

It’s music you can enjoy, with artwork you can hang on your wall.

And the overall sound quality is better anyway.

All that to say, I have vinyls for two of my projects so far; Zion, and the Vault. You can check them out and place an order at jodavi.bandcamp.com

Just make sure when you go to buy them, you scroll down and click ‘buy vinyl.’ Otherwise, you’ll simply be downloading a digital copy, which is absolutely fine if that’s what you want to do!

The two projects are somewhat different from each other, but definitely a part of a thread that is me and my journey. The first one is rooted in the prophetic scriptures about Israel and the world with themes of redemption and truth. The second one is more of a personal one about love and life lessons.

Both are rich with my signature Symphonic Soul sound.

One of the songs from The Vault made it to Popfad’s “9 Songs to to Use as Early Christmas Gifts.” Though it is not a Christmas song, some people see it as one due to the cinematic bells that play at different parts of it. I do not mind how it is interpreted; as long as you like it!

The next album project will be a live concert album.

Thank you for such a wonderful year. If you’ve never heard the music before, I hope it speaks to you. 🎶 🙏🏿

P.S. Check out the new Hanukkah single if you haven’t already!