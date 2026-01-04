As early as 4 weeks after my wife died last year, I’ve heard from various people about getting remarried. Everyone has their idea of what they feel like it should look like, the kind of woman she should be, and how soon I should be out on the hunt for her. Some of my brothers and sisters in Yeshua will cite Genesis 2:18 when G-d said “it is not good for man to be alone.” Some of my Jewish brothers and sisters will tell me it’s seen as a good thing if a man remarries quickly, because it shows that he loved his wife so much and can’t be alone.

But I’ve learned one very important thing in all of these exchanges: