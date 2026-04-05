I have some concerts coming up, and I’d love to see you. It just so happens that I’m playing two different Jewish music festivals in May as an ally and friend. I’m honored and grateful. Really looking forward to those.

April 15 | NYC, NY — The Bitter End

May 3 | Redwood City, CA — Chez Nous Café

May 17 | Philadelphia, PA — Philly Jewish Music Festival

May 29 | Toronto, 🇨🇦 — Toronto Jewish Music Week

June 5 | Cary, NC — Bond Brothers Eastside

June 6 | Cary, NC — Bond Brothers Eastside

And later in June, I will have some Los Angeles dates. stay tuned!

Get your tickets at this link!