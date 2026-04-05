Looking Forward to Seeing You ❤️
I have some concerts coming up, and I’d love to see you. It just so happens that I’m playing two different Jewish music festivals in May as an ally and friend. I’m honored and grateful. Really looking forward to those.
April 15 | NYC, NY — The Bitter End
May 3 | Redwood City, CA — Chez Nous Café
May 17 | Philadelphia, PA — Philly Jewish Music Festival
May 29 | Toronto, 🇨🇦 — Toronto Jewish Music Week
June 5 | Cary, NC — Bond Brothers Eastside
June 6 | Cary, NC — Bond Brothers Eastside
And later in June, I will have some Los Angeles dates. stay tuned!
Get your tickets at this link!
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I look forward to seeing you all in Toronto next month, ourJewish jazz festivals are renowned.