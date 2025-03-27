Being strong for my boys doesn’t mean to not cry around them.

Does it mean I can’t be a crying wreck around them all day? Absolutely. But they need to see their father cry over their deceased mother.

One morning, I was making the boys breakfast, and then for a second, I cried as quietly as I could.

My 4 year-old heard from upstairs, ran down and said “daddy what’s wrong? I heard you crying.”

I almost lied and said I wasn’t crying, but I wound up standing there for a few seconds just looking at him. Then I sat on the kitchen floor up against the fridge and said “I miss mommy.” He looked at me and said “me too.”

Then I asked him, “can you sit with me?” He sits in my lap, wraps his arms around me as I wrap mine around him, and we just sit together and let the tears flow for about 45 seconds.

Then he gets up and goes to play with his big brother and I finish making breakfast.

Weak moments are ok. It means Daddy loved Mommy, and they need to see that.

The same way I as a child needed to see my parents kiss in their kitchen (despite always saying “eeewwwww” whenever it happened), they need to see their father have deeply sad moments in his. Seeing my parents love each other provided me with a sense of security, and I have to believe it is doing the same for my boys, even though their mother is not here.

It also triggers them to say “Daddy, remember when Mommy…”

And I need that just as much as they do.