I need to share a little bit more today.

My wife was only diagnosed with lupus in December, the same day she left for South Africa. Yes, her doctor’s appointment was that morning, and she left that afternoon. A few weeks before that, we were pretty certain that it was lupus. One of our friends is a surgeon, and one evening at their house in late November, he looked at my wife’s swollen face, the spots on her skin, and her overall fatigue, and told us it was likely lupus.

When she was diagnosed, it was December 17th or 18th. Her Rheumatologist who diagnosed her told her that there was another disease that she had as well, but he couldn’t pinpoint what it was.

I remember when she shared with me what the doctor told her, and the heavy look on her face. She said the doctor was telling her “you seem underwhelmed by all of this. You need to take this seriously.” She said she wasn’t sure how she needed to react, but she was just taking it all in. That was her tendency in general. When things were especially challenging, she would shut down and lock in to what she needed to do. Only this time, how do you shut down and lock in when the challenge is your own health?

This was all the day that she left for the airport.

I’m jumping timelines a bit, but several weeks earlier, just after that dinner we had at our friend’s house, my wife and I had a tense moment in the living room of our house. This moment I remember exactly, and will carry with me forever, unfortunately.

As she was figuring out details of getting to South Africa, she was sitting on our big couch with her laptop on one side, papers on another, and herself in the middle. I sat on our smaller couch that was at a 90 degree angle of the big couch. I sat there and felt more and more uneasy. Eventually I spoke up and said that none of this makes sense. I reminded her of a few things; one of which was that she was sick. The other one was her frustration at the fact that there were others in South Africa that could help do what she was asked to do. There was also something else she had expressed brief anger about a month prior that I reminded her of. I put all of those things together and made my case that her leaving now is probably not the right move.

My wife, growing in frustration, looks at me with watery eyes, intensifies her voice and says “I haven’t contributed much since mom died!”

I’ve seen that look in her face in the past, and in the past, I’ve foolishly pushed my point of view regardless. That never went well. I just looked at her, and she looked at me for a few seconds. Then eventually, I told her that if she really feels that she needs to go, then go, but the notion that she hasn’t contributed much is not true. I told her that she did more from the US than some did in South Africa.

One thing I wish I had told her that I only remembered after she passed was that this trip in December was her fourth… yes, fourth trip to South Africa in 2024. She went for about two weeks in January to help with pre-election stuff, and with the launch of the foundation in her late mother’s name. We all went in March for her dad’s wedding, of which she was the coordinator. She went again in May to help during the elections, missing Ezra’s kindergarten graduation. And at this point in time, she was preparing to go again in December.

But I’m afraid that even if I had mentioned that to her, she still would have been set on going. One piece of compelling evidence I have of that notion is her best friend. Right after she died, I was feeling guilty that I let her go to South Africa. Her best friend and I were talking just before her burial, and I told her that I wish I would have put my foot down more; that maybe if I was more aggressive about it, she would have stayed. Her best friend quickly dismissed that by telling me that after my intense exchange with Olga, Olga called her.

She told me that Olga told her about our exchange, thinking she would side with her. After hearing her, her best friend basically told her she agreed with me, and that Olga should stay. They wound up having an even bigger clash than Olga and I did, because her best friend had more choice words to say.

Despite these efforts, my wife would not budge. Worse than that, she felt that she could not budge. She was convinced she had not done enough. She was convinced she absolutely had to be there, and that she had to be there then. Not going wasn’t an option, and going later was out of the question. She was driven by a mixture of a profound sense of duty as the oldest, and deep guilt.

While in South Africa, she sent me a text that I shared in a previous article, which will be linked to the end of this piece. Her text basically said that she had to pray and repent for not taking her health more seriously. By that point, we both were just focused on getting her back home. Unfortunately, she collapsed during her layover in New Jersey, and spent her last 11 days in the hospital up there.

One of the things attached to my anger is the fact we were just beginning to get to the deeper things. Her overachieving, sometimes unhealthy work ethic was merely the surface. The guilt, grief, stress, depression, and other feelings she had successfully soldiered through her life paying very little attention to. We were just beginning to begin to touch on those things. She was just starting to open up more voluntarily to me about it. She was just beginning conversations with my parents, her in-laws about it. Hell, I was just beginning to understand more of what was going on with her. And just when that was beginning to happen, she died.

And now, in retrospect, I’ve been learning so much. The more I learn, the more it helps me with my sons; my oldest in particular, as he is most like his mother. But of course, with each lesson I learn, I think of how things may have been different if I knew then what I know now. I would venture to guess everyone reading this, whether you’ve experienced this level of grief or not, can relate to what I’m saying. If we had known then what we know now, how would things be different? The hardest part is accepting that we’ll never know.

So yeah, among the many feelings I feel, anger has been one I’ve felt the most lately. I feel robbed. I feel like a tree cut down just as it was about to be considered tall.

I’ll say as one of my best friends said when I shared this with them; I feel like just as we were beginning to identify the “villain” in our story, we lost.

That hurts today more than ever. As the shock continues to wear off, and as life settles into itself, that really hurts.

This is why I believe there is never full healing from something like this. There is healing to a point where one can properly move forward, but there will always be pain there. The pain means I loved her. The grief means I still love her. The notion that one day, in this life, that all the pain will be gone means that one day, in this life, that I will stop loving her.

And that will never happen.