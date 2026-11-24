Wherever you are, I invite you to save the date for June 12 & 13, 2027. If you are able to join us in person, we would absolutely love to have you for one or both nights. MAKEDA will be not only be a live recorded album, but it will be headlining the first ever Many Colors Festival, which begins on June 11.

This summer, on June 12 and 13, my team and I are undertaking a massive project, and we invite you to be a part of it.

My next full length album will be recorded live with a full band, 40-piece orchestra, and on two different nights in a beautiful theater space in Fort Mill, SC.

That album is called MAKEDA | A Symphonic Journey Through Scripture.

The concert will take you through a musical and visual journey through different stories in the bible, but in a very symphonic soulful that way you’ve probably never heard before. It’s named MAKEDA after the Queen of Sheba from 1 Kings 10 (also, Matthew 12:42 and Luke 11:31). There is a song that will be on the album also called MAKEDA, which was the first song I wrote for the project, and the only new song I wrote when my late wife was still alive.

My late wife was also working on a kid’s book with one of our dear friends in Israel about Queen Makeda. They didn’t quite finish it before she passed away, but that is something I’ve been asked to help with as well.

So this musical adventure is very much connected to her.

Wherever you are, I invite you to save the date for June 12 & 13, 2027. If you are able to join us in person, we would absolutely love to have you for one or both nights. MAKEDA will be not only be a live recorded album, but it will be headlining the first ever Many Colors Festival, which begins on June 11.

HOW CAN I GET TICKETS?

If you subscribe to my Substack here, you will be the very FIRST to know when tickets are available for both the MAKEDA concerts, and the first Many Colors Festival as a whole.

QUICK NOTE: If you are flying in from out of town, the CLT airport is closest to Fort Mill, SC. You’ll want to fly in to Charlotte, NC.

HOW CAN I SUPPORT IN GENERAL?

As I said, these concerts will be a part of a larger festival that will take place that entire weekend. If you’d like to give a tax-deductible donation to Many Colors, you can do so as early as right now!

For this entire festival, we have incredible artists both in the US and in Israel coming to share their music with us. We’re in the process of raising the funds for this. If you’d like to partner with us, you can click the link below. Just make sure to click the drop down menu and select MANY COLORS before giving.

Click here to give to Many Colors.

Another way you can stay in touch is to join my WhatsApp channel. WhatsApp is a texting App. I ONLY post about info regarding MAKEDA on that channel, so if you have WhatsApp, and want to stay connected, this is perfect for you.

Click here to join.

My friend, I ask you to please mark your calendar and join us this summer for what will be an unforgettable time.

Sincerely,

-JoDavi