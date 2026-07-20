My dear friends,

If you know my music, then you know how much I love to collaborate with others.

Well now, I’m apart of a larger collective of likeminded, but very versatile sounding artists from all over the world. The collective is called ‘Many Colors Records. The first newsletter for MCR has gone out, and if you’d like to be connected to broader world of eclectic and deeply spiritual artists, you can click here.

You can also check out the first newsletter by simply clicking here!

One of the big things coming up is our first annual Many Colors Music Festival in the summer of 2027.

See you soon!