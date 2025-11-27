My wife died to start off this year. This is our first holiday season without her. I’ve been managing the past several weeks, but these past several days in a row, I’ve been crying myself to sleep, including last night.

When I was in Philadelphia last week, an older gentleman shook my hand, told me my music was beautiful, and then recited this prayer over me in Hebrew.

This morning, I woke up and that scripture along with this new melody was in my heart.

I pray this for all of us experiencing tears this season. From those of us mourning here, to the persecuted church worldwide.

Happy Thanksgiving 🍂🍁❤️‍🩹