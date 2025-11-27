May Your Tears…
My wife died to start off this year. This is our first holiday season without her. I’ve been managing the past several weeks, but these past several days in a row, I’ve been crying myself to sleep, including last night.
When I was in Philadelphia last week, an older gentleman shook my hand, told me my music was beautiful, and then recited this prayer over me in Hebrew.
This morning, I woke up and that scripture along with this new melody was in my heart.
I pray this for all of us experiencing tears this season. From those of us mourning here, to the persecuted church worldwide.
Happy Thanksgiving 🍂🍁❤️🩹
