First, Hamas reported that Israel “bombed and destroyed” a historic church in Gaza.

That was a lie.

The church still stands as I type.

Then, Hamas reported that Israel bombed a Gaza hospital and killed 500 people.

That was a lie.

The hospital was not bombed, and the bomb was not Israel’s.

The parking lot of the hospital was bombed, and the bomb was Palestinian Islamic Jihad, another terrorist faction in Gaza.

Of course, PIJ, Hamas, and other Palestinian leadership deny these claims. The problem is, they’ve already messed up big time. They exposed themselves the moment it was found out that the hospital was still standing and was not bombed, which also means that there is no way to determine how many people were killed in such a short period of time. They lied about the hospital and the death count.

But that’s not even close to being all.

Hamas is historically known for lying. Surprise, surprise. The same Hamas that decapitated babies, raped women, burned families alive, and worse, are also liars. Who would have guessed it?

In 2021 in what is now called the 11 Day War, Hamas canceled school in Gaza and brought its civilians to the border with Israel to storm it with weapons. Almost immediately after Israel began defending its borders, reports were coming out in the Western media that Israel murdered over 200 Palestinian civilians in cold blood. How could they have possibly gotten the death toll so quickly? You guessed it, Hamas provided it to them. The same Hamas that initiated the storming in the first place is now somehow serving as score-keeper and referee for the New York Times, CNN, and the like.

But as it turns out, Hamas was lying. I know what you’re thinking: “again?” Yes. Again.

Reports came out not too long after that at least half of the Palestinians killed were Hamas operatives in civilian clothing.

Why would Hamas start a war, place civilians in the middle of said war, then dress like those civilians? The same reason why on October 7th, 2023, they broke into Israel, gouged eyeballs out, ripped babies from mother’s wombs, chopped limbs off, raped women, and roasted babies alive in ovens.

They don’t give a damn about liberation.

Every single news outlet that is taking unverified numbers from a group of rapist murderers and posting it for their viewers has much blood on their hands. You are proof that Hamas’ propaganda arm really works, and you embolden them to continue their barrage of rockets, which has not stopped since October 7th.

We would never trust the German Nazis to give us play-by-plays of World War II. Nothing should be different when it comes to Arab Nazis.