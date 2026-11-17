This past month has been absolutely full; full of travel, emotions, and deeply meaningful events. These past 12 days in particular have been especially full, as I was away from my sons for the longest I have ever been away from them ever; not just since their mother passed away, but ever.

I am now on a flight back home.

A few weeks ago, my sons and I were in Minnesota for an Africa-Israel conference, and the Liberian church’s annual Africa Night to Honor Israel.

That last picture is of me with Israeli Ambassador to the US, Yechiel Leiter. I knew of him through my wife, but this was our first time meeting in person. He lost one of his sons in a terror attack around the time I lost Olga.

The way praise and worship went forth brought me back to my wife’s home church (my adoptive home church) in South Africa. As we danced and sang, memories of worshipping with her permeated my mind. It was celebratory. It was heavy.

After the night was over, the boys and I walked back to our hotel and got ready for bed. As they were getting into their bed, one of them said, “that was fun, Daddy.”

“Yeah, that was fun, huh?” I responded.

“Yes.” They both said.

Then there was a short silence, which was then broken by Ezra, my oldest. As he got under his covers, he said, “Mommy’s missing all the fun.”

I should have known, they were thinking about her a lot that night as well.

Sometimes, I try to assure them that Mommy can see us still, and that she’s with us. But sometimes, I don’t. This was a time where I didn’t. I simply said, “yeah… she is. I really miss her.”

To which they responded, “me too.”

Then Judah, my youngest began to cry. He ended up crying himself to sleep that night.

I did too.

Not too long after we got home, I had to pack up and head to Israel for a very historic trip led by my parents and the council they co-founded with a few other pastors. It is called the Martin Luther King Unfinished Business Tour.

In 1967, Dr. King was planning a mass pilgrimage of about 4000 Black ministers to Israel. He was writing letters back and forth to Prime Minister Ben Gurion himself. The trip got postponed in the wake of what we now know as the 6 Day War. Unfortunately, Dr. King would be assassinated in April of 1968, before he could see that trip come to fruition.

So, with the blessing of Dr. King’s niece, my father, mother, and several of their colleagues put together this trip of 500 Black American and African pastors to Israel. I was over the praise and worship.

One of the attendees was none other than civil rights icon and former Executive Director of the NAACP, Dr. Benjamin Chavis.

Dr. Chavis had purchased his ticket back in 1967 when Dr. King was planning the trip. When he found out what we were doing, he was one of the first people to apply and register. We had him as an honored guest at our final event before coming back home. It had been 59 years for him. 59 years from the time Dr. King was assassinated to the time he touched down in Israel with us. 59 years to go on a trip like this.

Lately, I’ve been feeling like a fly on the wall for these things. The most blessed fly on the best of walls. Being able to not just watch my father work, but working with him is a blessing I will never be able to quantify, nor put into adequate wording. I used to watch him do music. I used to watch him in the studio, leading worship at churches, preach, teach, and inspire. I watched him do this all of my childhood with a deep desire to join him. And now that I have the honor of working with him, I have to say, it is even better than I imagined as a kid.

He trusts me, and that feeling as a son cannot be beat. It also makes me that much more fiercely protective of his name, as well as the Washington name in general. That’s another story for another day.

On our last full day in Israel, I broke off from our group and went up north to visit the gravesite where my wife’s body was buried. Haifa is such a beautiful city, and the drive there reminded me of driving to the Bay Area from my old hometown of Stockton, CA.

My dear friend, Rabbi Ilan and his wife Cathy volunteered to drive me two hours up north to the cemetery, gave me the space and time I needed to be alone, then joined me and we read different Psalms and said prayers together. Those first few minutes alone were incredibly visceral. I felt like we had just buried her body that same day.

About a year ago, my sons’ nanny and I were talking about Olga. She has been their nanny for over 4 years now, and getting a nanny was Olga’s idea, long before she was sick. As we talked, Nana V, as we call her, told me that at some point, I’m going to have to forgive Olga for dying. That was hard, and I couldn’t even really process that at the time.

Several months later, I had a visit from Olga in my dream. We’re talking and laughing, and then things got quiet. She looked at me with tears in her eyes and said, “hey, you know… I’m sorry for leaving you guys.”

Tears welled up in my eyes as well. I told her it was ok, and then I woke up.

Walking up to her grave several weeks after the dream, the first thing I did was fall to my knees and sob. Then I remembered the dream, and said out loud, “I forgive you, baby. I forgive you.”

What even made that possible was the dream. It’s like she knew how hard it was going to be, and gave me an opportunity; a gift, really.

After the Israel trip, I was a speaker and musical guest at the annual Jewish National Fund conference, and the musical guest at the StandWithUs NorCal annual gala. My father was honored at the gala. I will write more about those separately, as they were extremely special in their own right. Sufficed to say, we are tremendously blessed to have such deep friendships in this space. Our Jewish friends constantly show up for us in ways that are truly exceptional and beautiful.

She would have not only loved everything that went on these past few weeks, she would have been keynote speaker, organizer, and all-around catalyst.

Lastly, everywhere I went, I always wore this top.

It holds great significance for me, the fabric is called shweshwe (shway-shway), and the patters are from the Tswana tribe, which was her tribe. She had this designed for me. But it wasn’t just for me; she had it designed as one of a set.

After all of that, I had two days of recording in a couple of studios in California and got to see dear Aunty Rachel Wahba and my Mizrahi family before finally heading back home.

These past few weeks were deep, heavy, vibrant, and most of all… fun.

And my soon-to-be eight year-old’s words have not left me since he said them.

“Mommy’s missing all the fun.”

She would be proud of us, though. That much I do know.

I’ll catch her up on the rest when I see her again. ❤️