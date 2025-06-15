Pops.
Right after my wife and I got married, I hugged him and cried. Right after my wife died, I called him and sobbed. Both times, he always had the absolute right thing to say (or not say) to me.
I’m the father I am because he is the father that he is. My strength is built on his.
Happy Father’s Day.
P.S. My wife left something for me after all. ❤️
Happy Father's Day, Joshua. May Ezra and Judah will fill you with joy and beautiful memories today 😉😉