Pops.

Right after my wife and I got married, I hugged him and cried. Right after my wife died, I called him and sobbed. Both times, he always had the absolute right thing to say (or not say) to me.

I’m the father I am because he is the father that he is. My strength is built on his.

Happy Father’s Day.

P.S. My wife left something for me after all. ❤️