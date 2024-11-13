Years ago, my father had a vision to tell the stories of the Mizrahi Jews. At the time, he was working with Christians United for Israel. They gave him a team to help produce this series. I was fortunate enough to be asked to write the theme music that you’ll hear at the end of each video.

This is Rachel Wahba. A dear friend to our family, ‘Auntie Rachel’ as we call her has a story that is all too forgotten. Her mother was a part of the Jewish diaspora that lived in Iraq (ancient Babylon), and father, the Jewish diaspora in Egypt.

Listen to her story.