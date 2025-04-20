I played my first show a few days ago.

You know what I mean; not my literal first show, but my first show since my wife passed away.

It was a concert put on by Dapper Street Productions, and the only concert that I felt to not cancel back in January when I was clearing my calendar.

I’m glad I didn’t cancel it.

Though it felt good to experience the joy playing music live with my family and friends again, I have to admit, the joy levels were not as high as they used to be. That was to be expected. The song that best exemplified that feeling of minimized, Joy was my brand new song that I shared probably for the first time called “Song of Healing (El Na Refa Na La).” I wrote it when Olga was in South Africa, and I told her I would show her when she got home. That was the trip where she collapsed in New Jersey. She never got to hear the song, so performing it for the first time in a crowd of around 300 people was definitely a mixed bag of emotions for me.

The night before, as I was putting them to bed, I remembered that I hadn’t put together my new keyboard stand yet, and I needed it for the show that next night. I first thought that I would simply put it together once the boys were in bed, but just before I began praying with them, I decided that they should help me. So the three of us put my keyboard stand together. Ezra watched me hand tighten the nuts and bolts, so he started to do the same, then I would use the allen wrench to tighten them all the way. Judah tried his best, but he couldn’t quite get them on straight enough for his twisting to work. But he didn’t care. They both were just happy to help. When I told them they were my helpers, they went from jumping around to getting so serious; and the three of us got to work.

My mom brought my sons to the show. They really enjoyed it, and came immediately to me afterward. My mom told me that she was going to take them back to her house once it started to get late, but they both cried their eyes out once they got to the lobby, so she brought them back. As people were leaving, I began breaking down my equipment, and I heard the boys telling people “we helped Daddy build his keyboard stand!” And just like that, without any prior planning, I think I may have helped facilitate a core memory; both for them and for me.

After the show, the boys insisted on coming with me. We were staying with my parents that weekend, but I had to go home so I could put my equipment away and pack their clothes. I told them we wouldn’t be going to sleep for at least another hour. They didn’t care. So we rode together that night. By the time we got home, Judah was struggling to stay awake. I told them I needed to unpack, then run their bathwater. The plan was that while they were taking a bath, I would pack their clothes. Judah then sat on the floor in front of the front door and quietly cried. I asked him what was wrong, thinking he would say he missed his mom. No. He looked at me and said, “I’m tired.”

Normally in these moments, one of the boys and I share a nice heartfelt moment. This was not one of those times.

I looked at him and told him, “yes, son. I told you that you would be tired. Daddy said he had to take care of a few things before he came back to Gogo and Grandpa’s house. I said it would be late, and you wanted to come. Right?”

“Yes,” He replied.

“Ok,” I said, “next time, what do you want to do? Do you want to come with Daddy this late at night, or go with Gogo?”

“... come with you.”

“Ok, then you can’t do this,” I said, gesturing to him on the floor. “This is your choice, Judah. You chose this, and you want to keep choosing it. If you choose this, you can’t also act like this. I know you’re tired, but you still have a choice and you are choosing to come with me. So no crying over this. Ok?”

“Ok.” Judah says as he sniffs and wipes his nose with his arm.

The boys then took a fun, but short bath while I packed their clothes. Then we headed back to their grandparent’s house where we all summarily passed out and went to sleep.

We’re all learning together.

But like them, whenever I simply look at my keyboard stand–and I will quite a bit in these coming years–I think of the three of us building together. I guess it’s a core memory for me too.

Olga and I started to build some things. Some of those things I can continue on without her. Others are abandoned probably for the rest of my life. But some things, the boys and I can actually build together. And when they’re grown men, and we look back on those things, they can say “we helped our dad build that,” just like the keyboard stand.

To be honest, that doesn’t make me feel as fuzzy and warm as it may sound. It makes me angry that we are doing this building without Olga. She should be here. She should be here in the flesh. We should be turning gray together; not just me. She should be beating these “chicken-head” girls away from Ezra and Judah as they get older. It’s not supposed to be this way.

But like my first show a few days ago, we’ll just take it one thing at a time.