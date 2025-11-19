JoDavi’s Newsletter

JoDavi’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ruth Declaration Institute's avatar
Ruth Declaration Institute
2d

Like others have said, it is impossible to listen to it without becoming emotional and crying. The lyrics reach the deepest part of the soul.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jacob Gore's avatar
Jacob Gore
3d

Beautiful

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 JoDavi
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture