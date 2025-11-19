If you’re a new subscriber to this page, you may or may not know that my wife passed away in January of this year. I’ve been writing a lot of music [and Substack entries] since she passed, but none of them are as close to my heart as this one. It’s the first one I wrote after she died.

The way she died was so unexpected for me, I find myself still shocked when I think back to those final days in the hospital. About two weeks after she died, I sat at my piano and improvised the chorus to this song. That’s as far as I could get before I would break down sobbing. It took me a few more weeks, but once I finished it, the creativity started spilling out.

My friends, this is ‘The End of Time.’

Dedicated to my late wife, Olga Meshoe Washington~

Please enjoy and share.