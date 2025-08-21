It it with a heavy and grieving heart that I present to you my first release since the passing of Olga, my wife, almost 8 months ago.
I have to say, this is definitely the least excited I’ve ever been to release something, but there is still some excitement mixed in there somewhere, so that’s a good thing I think.
This song comes from a word I got from G-D a few months ago on one of the days I was crying out to Him. I was driving and sobbing, asking Him why my life has to be this way. I kept asking “why is this my life now?”
What you hear in the song is what He told me.
Ladies and gentlemen, I present to you: Young Man / Old Man.
Much more to come.
If it touches you, please share it with your friends and family.
I hope to see you on tour. Check jodavimusic.com for dates.
The heart break is audible in every note. Stay with us, there are people who need you.
This music is heaven-sent.