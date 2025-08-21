It it with a heavy and grieving heart that I present to you my first release since the passing of Olga, my wife, almost 8 months ago.

I have to say, this is definitely the least excited I’ve ever been to release something, but there is still some excitement mixed in there somewhere, so that’s a good thing I think.

This song comes from a word I got from G-D a few months ago on one of the days I was crying out to Him. I was driving and sobbing, asking Him why my life has to be this way. I kept asking “why is this my life now?”

What you hear in the song is what He told me.

Ladies and gentlemen, I present to you: Young Man / Old Man.

Much more to come.

If it touches you, please share it with your friends and family.

I hope to see you on tour. Check jodavimusic.com for dates.