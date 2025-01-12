I am a man of faith. I know the encouraging scriptures. The Lord is close to the brokenhearted, and I’ve already found that to be very true. I’ve never felt G-d closer to me than in this season of loss for me and my sons.

But my heart has a piece missing, and that’ll be that way for I don’t know how long. Maybe for the rest of my life.

There was something heavy on my heart the other day, and I finally expressed it. Really glad I did, because now, my wife’s body will be laid to rest in Israel. That’s how honoring her officially will start. Then there will be a memorial both in South Africa and in North Carolina. Details will be given soon.

And then afterward, my sons and I will be on some adventures together for an indefinite amount of time.

Thank you for all your messages and support, love, and prayer. Olga was amazing for all the reasons so many of you have already stated. She was also my wife. Out of my league as she was, she took a chance on me, and we had a beautiful 7 years of marriage together. There’s much more to say, but that’ll be for the memorials.

Not having my wife here with me hurts. It hurts inexplicably.

But the same Heavenly Father who brought me to this point will continue to carry us through.