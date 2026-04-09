My dear friends,

As you know, I have a few shows coming up over the next few weeks. New York City is the next one coming up, and there are only a few seats left. Click here to see the upcoming shows. I can’t wait to see you.

But I also want to let you know about something else.

I have embarked upon the single biggest project I have ever undergone. In the summer of 2027, I will release a brand new full length album. The album will be a live concert recording with a full production team behind it.

Imagine if 5th Dimension, Earth Wind & Fire, and the makers of the musical, 'Hair,’ decided to work with JoDavi to put together a musical display based on texts from the Bible.

That’s the best way I can describe the sound of it as I work on these songs. I have a name for the whole project already, but I will reveal that in time along with the official artwork and the city that this concert-album will take place.

Leading up to the big concert-album, my team and I will be giving live premieres of this new music in various cities across the US.

And I have a date for Los Angeles already.

For those who saw my Instagram post, I apologize. It’s not in June. The LA date is:

August 19th

My friends in SoCal, please mark your calendars, and more info will come soon. In the meantime, please enjoy this small teaser. We lots more to do with it, but I want you to get a taste of what we’re up to.

That’s all for now.