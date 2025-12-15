JoDavi’s Newsletter

JoDavi’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
AB's avatar
AB
21h

Your coments make me cry. Thank you so much. You clearly know that the unspoken question "would they hide us" is ever present, now more than before. I love that supporting you means equally uplifting and supporting me. Sending you love and hugs.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 JoDavi · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture