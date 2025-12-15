These past two weeks, my team and I premiered our first Hanukkah album. ‘Returning the Favor’ is a Hanukkah project produced by Christians; myself and my best friend Randy Sandoli particularly. The project stemmed from the idea that a lot of iconic Christmas music was written by Jewish composers

Last week, we had a very special time at New Beginnings Church in the south side of Chicago. Last night, we had our second and final concert at Wilshire Blvd. Temple in Los Angeles.

Even before the massacre that took place in Australia yesterday, it was not lost on my family and I that we are making this kind of bridge-building gesture at a time of great division and an increasing amount of danger for our Jewish brothers and sisters.

Our deep connection with the Jewish community has been a very prominent part of our lives since I was a child. The richness it has brought to my life is really indescribable. Some people find it strange, and quite frankly, I feel bad for them.

But in this past almost one year, that relationship has deepened even more. The way our Jewish friends surrounded us in the wake of my wife’s passing, the way they came to honor her and our family as we laid her body to rest in Israel—in the middle of their own war, spoke massive volumes, and really is only a fraction of what I’m trying to convey to you.

So of course we’re ‘Returning the Favor.’ And we will continue doing so.

I’ve been told by some of my music peers that I really shouldn’t be doing this; some of those peers have even been Jewish. Career wise, they tell me, it makes an already difficult uphill climb even more steep, and I would go ‘much farther’ if I laid that to rest and just focused on the music.

Not a chance.

Music is my first love, and I didn’t get into it for the fame.

The advocacy my family and I do, and the sacred relationship we have come from a desire for truth to ring out, and we couldn’t stop even if we wanted to.

All of this is part of who I am; part of who I am called to be.

And I’ll do it absolutely alone if I need to.

Thank you, Chicago, LA and all of you for the warm reception.

Happy Hanukkah 🕎