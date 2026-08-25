This year, I turn 36.
My late wife was 36 when we got married. I was 27. I used to tease her about being a cradle robber all the time. This birthday I was specifically looking forward to so I could tease her about me finally reaching the age she was when we said our vows to each other.
But I cannot.
And I’ve made my peace about that.
But I am celebrating my 36th birthday with a special birthday concert in New York City.
That’s right, my NYC friends; I’m returning to the legendary Bitter End once again on September 22nd to celebrate my birthday with you.
Would you like to come?
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Happy birthday in advance! I know they feel so different now--- these milestones. Hope that all your people life you up and show love and bring joy!