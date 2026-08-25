This year, I turn 36.

My late wife was 36 when we got married. I was 27. I used to tease her about being a cradle robber all the time. This birthday I was specifically looking forward to so I could tease her about me finally reaching the age she was when we said our vows to each other.

But I cannot.

And I’ve made my peace about that.

But I am celebrating my 36th birthday with a special birthday concert in New York City.

That’s right, my NYC friends; I’m returning to the legendary Bitter End once again on September 22nd to celebrate my birthday with you.

Would you like to come?

Get your tickets here.