JoDavi’s Newsletter

JoDavi’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nancy Sorensen's avatar
Nancy Sorensen
12h

Happy birthday in advance! I know they feel so different now--- these milestones. Hope that all your people life you up and show love and bring joy!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 JoDavi · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture