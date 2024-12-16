More and more reports are coming out that Hamas faked the death count; in number, and in how the casualties happened.

Meaning, they inflated numbers, and lied about how many of their people died. You can read the whole report below.

But here’s the thing:

WE KNEW THIS.

To everyone who ran with the inflated numbers, please know that not only did you contribute deceitfully to this war, but please, for the love of all that is pure and holy, please do not forget this. Because this literally happens every single time.

Every. Single. Time.

Israel’s enemies start a war. Israel responds in ways that minimize civilian casualties like no other military in the history of the world has ever done. Gaza Health Ministry (aka Hamas) reports that Israel is ‘committing genocide’ and ‘killing children’ and ‘indiscriminately bombing Gaza.’ The general public eat up the propaganda. Israel claims it is not. The general public does not believe Israel. People emote, unfriend any Jewish or Israeli friends they have that haven’t said #FreePalestine, and post any anti-Israel graphic they’re asked to share. Several months to a year later, once the world has largely moved on from the war, reports come out that Israel’s enemies killed a lot of their own people, and lied about how many of their people died in total. No one is paying attention. Nothing happens. Israel’s enemies start a war.

If you have any kind of integrity, and care at all about justice, you would take this into account and not be so quick to parrot talking points that you don’t understand.

If you don’t, you’ll simply get caught up in the cycle again.