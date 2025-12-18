To our Jewish brothers and sisters, and all who observe, Happy Hanukkah 🕎 ❤️





נֵרוֹתַי הַזְּעִירִים,

מָה רַבּוּ הַסִּפּוּרִים,

לִי יִלְאַט הָאוֹר

לִי יִלְאַט הָאוֹר;

עַל דָּמִים וְכִשְׁלוֹנוֹת,

עַל תְּרוּעוֹת שֶׁל נִצְחוֹנוֹת,

עַל קְרָבוֹת שֶׁל דְּרוֹר,

עַל קְרָבוֹת שֶׁל דְּרוֹר.



נֵרוֹתַי הַזְּעִירִים

כֵּן סִפְּרוּ לִי סִפּוּרִים

עַל עָבָר שֶׁל עַם

עַל עָבָר שֶׁל עַם.

וַאֶשְׁמַע כָּל נֵר וָנֵר

לִי קוֹרֵא: קוּם, הִתְעוֹרֵר,

עַם חָיָה וָקָם!



My tiny candles

What a lot of stories

The light will light up

The light will light up



About blood and failures

About cheers of victory

About battles for freedom

About battles for freedom



My little candles,

They have told me stories,

Of a people’s past,

Of a people’s past.



And I heard each candle’s voice,

Calling me: rise, awake,

A people lives and rises,

A people lives and rises.

-Miriam Avigal