"My Tiny Candles"
🕯 🕎 ✡️
To our Jewish brothers and sisters, and all who observe, Happy Hanukkah 🕎 ❤️
נֵרוֹתַי הַזְּעִירִים,
מָה רַבּוּ הַסִּפּוּרִים,
לִי יִלְאַט הָאוֹר
לִי יִלְאַט הָאוֹר;
עַל דָּמִים וְכִשְׁלוֹנוֹת,
עַל תְּרוּעוֹת שֶׁל נִצְחוֹנוֹת,
עַל קְרָבוֹת שֶׁל דְּרוֹר,
עַל קְרָבוֹת שֶׁל דְּרוֹר.
נֵרוֹתַי הַזְּעִירִים
כֵּן סִפְּרוּ לִי סִפּוּרִים
עַל עָבָר שֶׁל עַם
עַל עָבָר שֶׁל עַם.
וַאֶשְׁמַע כָּל נֵר וָנֵר
לִי קוֹרֵא: קוּם, הִתְעוֹרֵר,
עַם חָיָה וָקָם!
My tiny candles
What a lot of stories
The light will light up
The light will light up
About blood and failures
About cheers of victory
About battles for freedom
About battles for freedom
My little candles,
They have told me stories,
Of a people’s past,
Of a people’s past.
And I heard each candle’s voice,
Calling me: rise, awake,
A people lives and rises,
A people lives and rises.
-Miriam Avigal
I'm not crying, you're crying. 🥹
This video touches me so deeply, thank you for this! By the way, I bought the album Returning the Favor and suggest everyone else does too!
https://jodavi.bandcamp.com/album/returning-the-favor-volume-1
Beautiful music. The children are amazing. Thanks to Joshua and all the musicians. Thinking of Olga with love.