My wife passed away this morning at 3:30am with her hand in mine.

After being diagnosed with lupus a few weeks ago, my wife passed out in the Newark airport on her way home on December 26. I would have lost her then had my brother in-law not been traveling back to the states with her. ￼￼￼

I took the next flight up from Charlotte, and was with her in the ICU. She was moved to a normal room, which kept us all in high spirits. She had a minor operation due tomorrow, but unfortunately, she did not make it to the sunrise.

￼￼￼I didn’t know she was about to transition, but I slept in the hospital rooms with her and was able to speak to, and sing to her just about 30 minutes before she passed. ￼

She always talked about the day when she would finally hear the applause of Heaven for the life she lived.

That day is today.

No other words to offer at the moment except please keep the Washington and Meshoe family in your prayers.