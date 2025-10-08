My father asked me to send him a few mp3s of some songs he needs for a video he’s editing. One of them was the South African national anthem, Nkosi Sikeleli Africa.

The version I found was the version I remember stumbling upon a few years ago. My late wife, Olga and I were hosting a virtual event together, and she asked me to quickly find her a video of the anthem for her presentation. I found this one and sent it to her.

Her request was so last minute, she didn’t have time to watch the video. She just added it to her presentation and cued it up. When it was her turn to speak, she showed the video. By the time her camera turned back on, she was in tears.

I’m in tears now watching. Thinking of her and her perpetually broken for her beloved country and continent.