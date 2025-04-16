A little over two years ago, my mother in-law passed away. When that happened, my wife and I began talking to our oldest, Ezra, about death and heaven. He was four years old, but he took in what he could. “Nkuku is in heaven,” was the phrase he remembered the most. What that actually meant, he’d only grasp the next year.

One day, we were standing outside of our house, about to get into the car, and Ezra looked up at the sky and said, ‘hi, Nkuku!” By this point, he did it almost everyday. But then something different happened. He turned to me and asked, “daddy? Can Nkuku come down and play with us?” I explained to him that she can’t. Then he said, “ok, let’s go to heaven and see Nkuku!” And then he held my hand and jumped with his eyes closed, as if he were trying to get us to fly there. My heart broke as I had to explain to him that we won’t go to heaven for a very long time. At this point, his mom came out of the house behind us and heard our conversation. Tears began to well up in her eyes as she got into the van.

After that exchange, something changed in Ezra. He may have said “hi Nkuku,” to the sky a couple of more times after that, but not for very much longer.

Fast forward two years, when his mom died. As soon as I explained to him and his brother Judah that “mommy is in heaven,” Judah reacted as if I told him to put his shoes on. Ezra immediately looked at me and said “mommy’s in heaven?!”

I would say that my heart sank when he said that, but I was so deep in shock, as she had only been dead for a few hours. It was only about 3 weeks later that Judah began to really feel her absence.

Last night, all three of us were restless. I woke up around 2:30 AM and began to just process as I laid in bed. Then eventually, I got up, went to the living room and prayed. In the midst of all the grief, I didn’t realize how stressed I am until this early morning in the living room. It’s interesting. Between my wife and myself, I was the emotive one. I wore my feelings on my sleeve. She was more prone to bottle things up, but not me. And even with that trait I have, I still find it difficult to sort through what I’m feeling in this season. I’m getting a better sense of how hard it was for her.

I was able to sleep again around 4:30 AM after a wave of sobbing, but I woke back up at about an hour later. Because of our night, I decided to let the boys sleep in. They only just began to get ready for the day around 10 AM.

It’s that kind of day today.

In a lot of ways, there were parallels between my wife and her mother before they passed. Some of the parallels were so obvious, Olga herself pointed them out when she was here. Her swollen feet, for instance. Her brother also saw some parallels when Olga was first admitted to the hospital. Some of the others I saw after she passed.

But that’s another story for another day…

Mommy and Nkuku are in heaven.