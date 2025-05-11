My wife died this past January. Though she was sick, it was sudden. My family, particularly our two sons and I, have been reeling from this devastating loss ever since.

I will be on a very special tour in her memory, with brand new songs I’ve written for her since she passed, and one new song I wrote when she was alive, but never got to hear.

My first show is in Jerusalem, Israel; which is fitting considering how much our lives intertwined with Israel and Africa-Israel relations, and also that she was laid to rest in Haifa.

Anyway, I do hope you come out to what will be the kickoff to my ‘Journey to Healing’ world tour.

Plus, on the music side, if you like soul, reggae, afro beats, and good ol’ fashioned singer-songwriter tunes, you will enjoy the night musically as well.

My dear friends in Israel, I hope to see you all there. I know there is a lot to grieve on your end as well. Let’s help each other. 🙏🏿❤️

Get your tickets here.