Share this postJoDavi’s NewsletterOh, What a Time We HadCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreOh, What a Time We Had🇬🇧 🎶❤️JoDaviJun 26, 20256Share this postJoDavi’s NewsletterOh, What a Time We HadCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore2ShareThank you, London. ❤️I’m exhausted at the moment, but I have a lot to write that I’ll share soon.JoDavi’s Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.Subscribe6Share this postJoDavi’s NewsletterOh, What a Time We HadCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore2Share
What a special evening - thank you for coming to London! You are a unique talent and a very lovely being. Privileged to have met you (and to have had a hug!) Enjpy the rest of your stay, and safe travels home x Aviva