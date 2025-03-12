Today is the day before we memorialize my wife for the 3rd and final time.

The first ceremony and burial was in Israel. The next memorial service was in South Africa. The last one is here in the US.

I woke up this morning after having a few very interesting dreams and checked my phone. I had gotten a few text messages. One was from a dear family friend from Israel who had forwarded me pictures that his mother sent to him. His parents had gone to visit Olga’s grave with flowers and memorial candles. Her plot doesn’t have a headstone yet. My sister is designing one, and though we are not Jewish, since Olga was buried in Israel and Jewish tradition is that you have a year to reveal the headstone, we have some time.

The other message was a 15 second video from 3 of my beloved California friends letting me know they landed. This short video was complete with loud cheering and signs of support. They had taken a red-eye, so everyone was exhausted I’m sure, but they wanted me to know they’re here for me.

Seeing those two things broke me, and I wasn’t even out of bed yet.

In some ways, on the eve of the final memorial, this kind of feels like the morning before our wedding. People are arriving from everywhere. Worlds colliding. Old friends, new friends, longtime friends, family I haven’t seen in years, are all converging to support me. That makes this all the worse, because it’s hitting me more and more that this convergence already happened a very short time ago. Just over 7 years.

I find myself feeling almost apologetic for inconveniencing everyone for the earliness of this; feeling bad that Olga and I didn’t get to memorialize some of our most cherished elderly leaders and friends before she passed, but that they’re having to memorialize her.

It’s just such a weird morning. The calm before the storm, except I liked the storm that was our US and South Africa weddings. I looked forward to those storms, as stressful as they were, I knew at the end of it, we would be married, and that made me a happy man.

At the end of this storm, the reality that she’s gone and not coming back will set in more. At the end of this storm, I must figure out who I am now. I was talking to my brother-in-law yesterday, and I told him that there’s no way I’m going back to the Joshua I was before I met Olga. That would be several steps backwards. And I know I’m still a father, so that is still intact, but as far as me, the person, the man, the child of the Most High, He and I have some walking together to do, and the only way to move is forward.

I felt the urge to watch one of the Equalizer movies last night. The first one is my favorite, but I wanted to watch the second one. As I’m watching for the umpteenth time, I was hit hard with the fact that Denzel Washington’s character, Robert McCall, is a widower. I always knew that, but it had never taken up that much space in my head. It did last night. And as a quick side note, a testament to his incredible acting, in addition to portraying obsessive compulsive disorder very well, he got the subtleties of not just someone who was a heavily decorated soldier and badass fighter, but a man who lost the great love of his life. Every other time I would watch the movie, I enjoyed watching his character set bad guys straight. Last night, I simply saw a widower trying to do good in the world before the Lord called him home to see his wife again. From a beloved husband, to just a man passing through.

The boys are sleeping longer than usual today, so this morning has been extra quiet. I just hear birds outside and the sound of myself breathing. Of course, after I typed this, my youngest walked into my room. It’s time to start the day with them.

Missing you, my love.