On the 6th of January, 2025, my wife, Olga Meshoe Washington, suddenly passed away while holding my hand in a hospital in New Jersey. Though she was diagnosed with lupus just a few weeks prior, her death was still a significant shock to all of us. There was not a moment in the hospital where anyone thought that she would not make it out alive. Yet, one early morning, just hours before her last minor operation was supposed to take place, she passed away.

When she was in the hospital, some dear friends of ours started a GoFundMe for her recovery, as she was rushed to the ICU and there for several days. Our friends wanted to help us with our medical bills as much as possible, as we were unsure exactly how much our insurance would cover. Once she died, our friends edited the GoFundMe to be what it is now; support for me and our two boys, Ezra (6) and Judah (4) as we navigate this huge loss.

Our communities have been extraordinarily supportive, which is a testament to how big of an impact my wife made around the world. We had three services for her in three different countries; all of which were packed out. She was buried in Israel, and memorialized in South Africa and here in the US.

In all of the generous giving from both friends and strangers, a significant portion of the funds went to all the costs associated with the three services.

I’m writing this to you as my final ask of this as we navigate through. Whether you have or haven’t already, would you please consider giving this last time? The boys and I are slowly getting on our feet, and you have been a huge help in that.

Thank you. ❤️

Click here to give.