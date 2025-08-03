Dear Friends,

It’s hard to pivot to such a light topic after my last article, but I’m reminded that having this gift of music is just that—a gift; and one that I feel privileged to share with you especially in the midst of extremely tough times both for me personally and for many of you around the world.

We are just three days away from my Journey to Healing tour coming to Chicago. There are a lot of firsts on this tour. I had my first show in London, my first full band show in Israel, and now, my first JoDavi show in Chicago.

But I need your help.

I’m having a little bit of a hard time pinpointing who all is in Chicago to make sure they get a proper invitation. I’d love to see as many of my midwesterners as possible, and this would be the show to see them all!

Can you please help me?

Maybe you used to live in Chicago and still have a big community there. Maybe you just have that one friend who lives out there. Maybe YOU’RE the Chicagoan I’m trying to reach!

It would mean the world to me if you made it out to this unique and heartfelt occasion.

The video below is from the London show. The song you hear is a song written called ‘Song of Healing.’ It’s a song I wrote for my wife when she was sick. She was not yet in the hospital, but at the time I wrote the song, she was just days away from it. I decided to hold off on telling her about the song until we got home, but sadly, she never made it back.

“El Na Refa Na La” is what you hear. It’s Hebrew (אל נא רפא נא לה). It means ‘G-d please heal her, please.” It’s based on Moses’ words in Number 12:13.

I know she would have jammed out to this song. Sadly, she never got to hear it while she was on this side.

That’s just one of the many new songs I’ve written since her passing. So my midwestern friends, I hope to see you on Wednesday.

Click this link to get your tickets.

See you soon~ ❤️