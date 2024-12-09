My dear friend,

Sometimes it’s hard to write posts like these with all going on. It’s in these times that I’m reminded that in our fight, music plays its own important role. I go live tonight at 8pm for out weekly forum to discuss some of those things.

NOW FOR MUSIC!

I now have my January/February dates solidified and ready to share with you.

Jan 11, CHARLOTTE — I’m kicking off 2025 with a special house concert at a dear friend’s beautiful home. The exact address will be given to ticket buyers closer to the date. Tickets here

Feb 19th, SACRAMENTO — I’ll be in the annex of this amazing Thai restaurant called Twin Lotus Thai with my band. Tickets here

Feb 20th, STOCKTON — Stockton’s very own Haggis Museum is hosting me and my band for a special evening. I’ll be sharing my originals and diving a little deeper into their meaning and significance. More details to come on their website.

Feb 22nd, AHWAHNEE — We’re retuning to the breathtaking Sierra Meadows for a night of music in the mountains. It’s not only a great time of music, but a special time of solitude for me. We love being up there in nature. More details to come, but you can rent a cabin for that weekend on their website!

Feb 23rd, BEVERLY HILLS — Once again, it’s not a California tour unless we make a stop in LA. On my last tour, the LA show was the most well-attended, and it looks like that may happen again this time. I haven’t even started to really promote it yet and tickets are already going! If you’re in the area, reserve your spot and join us for what will be another very special evening. Tickets here

Photo by Lou Morris Photography