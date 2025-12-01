This album evolved from an idea I made in jest. The idea was that because a lot of iconic Christmas music was written by Jewish composers, that non-Jewish artists should get together to compose original Hanukkah music. The name of that project was Returning the Favor.



Well that funny thought turned into a serious project; not simply a musical gesture, but spiritual resonance in song form. Together with co-producer, Randy Sandoli, and with the help of a few other artists from both the US and Israel, this project has taken on a life of its own.

We have two live premiere concerts coming up. December 7th in Chicago, and December 14th in Los Angeles. Go to jodavimusic.com to see more details.

Available only on Bandcamp for now, you can listen to and download it below!