The same Christians, who were quick to condemn Israel for bombing a church in Gaza, even though further news came out that the church was still standing and was not bombed, have nothing to say when Palestinian Muslims attack a church in Bethlehem on Christmas Eve.

Apart from a handful of Israeli Christian leaders, self-proclaimed Christians in the West like Candace Owens, Tucker, Carlson, and many other leaders and clergy seem to only have things to say about global Christian persecution when they can blame Israel. Even when much of what they are saying is not true. They will even talk about Bethlehem, if they can twist the truth. Bethlehem is a territory that belongs to the Palestinian Authority. An antiquity, it was a part of Israel. When Jesus was born, it was definitely a part of Israel, which is why we know factually that Jesus was a Judean.

But now, anytime you hear about stuff going on in Bethlehem, please know that it is not an area where Jews live. It’s an area controlled by Muslim leaders.

In short, the reason why these leaders say morning is because they are hirelings. They are fake leaders, pretending to be defenders of justice, when in fact, the only thing they are defending is their hatred for Jews.

This holiday season, let’s remember that there are millions of Christians all over the world for claiming the name of Jesus, and even more so on this day.