Rachel Rawles - Abernathy
4d

Charlie Kirk was very controversial and I didn’t agree as a woman of color with a lot of things he talked about, but he didn’t deserve to die for his beliefs, outlooks and opinions.

4d

He definitely did not deserve this. Martin Luther King didn’t deserve it, nor Malcolm X or Medgar Evers.

