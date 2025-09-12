An opinion does not deserve death. Period.

Charlie Kirk did not say that kids being shot is ok, and those who keep passing around that incomplete quote are doing a grave disservice to discourse as well as further justifying his assassination.

Charlie was speaking at an event, and a student asked him about guns. Charlie then gave examples of things that kill people by the thousands every year, yet we still have determined as a whole that they’re worth the risk to have; like cars. Charlie then talked about how cars kill around 50,000 men, women, and children per year, but we don’t have debates about whether or not to ban cars because we agree that the benefit of having cars is worth the risk of the deaths cars cause.

That’s true for most things.

Then he pivoted and made the same argument for guns.

You can not like the way he made the argument, but to somehow imply that he got what he deserved because he happened to be having another gun debate when he was shot is low.

I share many of his sentiments on guns. I forgot that I did this, but about 3 years ago, I wrote an article about it. I had to dig a little to find it (seems like a lifetime ago with all that has happened since then), but I write about how the mainstream solutions proposed do not fix anything, and like most political issues, that is by design.

We can’t even have a real gun conversation without it being hijacked by hyper-emotionalism.

I’m sure some of you reading will disagree with me here. But I would like to think that if I got shot and killed tomorrow, G-d forbid, that you wouldn’t use my death to make the argument that I somehow invited this onto myself for having an idea. No more than if something tragic happened to you, G-d forbid, that I would pull up some past argument you made to somehow imply that you had it coming because of your idea.

This has the same energy as what happened with the recents floods in Texas. When there were people on social media and in public spaces saying that Texans deserved to die in the floods because Texas is a red state, I expressed a similar sentiment then. I said that if Texas deserved the floods because of their politics, then California deserved the fires because of theirs.

Cenk Uygur is a political commentator that I deeply disagree with on pretty much everything. Not only that, I cannot stand the man. I think he’s slimy and dishonest. I watch him sometimes just to hear what arguments are coming from the other side, but I hate to even hear him talk. If what happened to Charlie two days ago happened to Cenk, I would be just as devastated, and would write the same type of article; especially if I saw conservatives posting clips of his past arguments and saying “🤷🏿‍♂️ I guess what goes around comes around.”

No, my friends. This is bad for all of us. Very bad. We really don’t know is coming.

Political violence against someone you don’t like will always turn into political violence against someone you do. Either all of it is good, or none of it is. This is a very elementary concept. The fact that our nation is struggling with it is very telling.