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Pauline’s Torch's avatar
Pauline’s Torch
Oct 5

She was so lovely. Heartbreaking. All of it. Thank you for sharing her with us.

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Tirtsa Quinn's avatar
Tirtsa Quinn
Oct 5

So moving! You write beautifully.

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