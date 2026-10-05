Life is a bit strange.

When I was younger, years before I met who is now my late wife, I was obsessed with being married. I don’t believe it was all a bad thing, but I will say that thinking back on those days brings more embarrassment than anything else.

I learned a lot of lessons in that season of my life. By the time I met Olga, I was ready to put down my way of thinking and swallow my pride wrapped up in personal philosophies and pursue her.

Pursuing her changed my life.

Being married to her changed my life.

And of course, watching her die on the hospital bed in front of me shook my entire world.

We are now coming up on the three year remembrance of the massacre that was October 7th. More importantly, Simcha Torah was just a few days ago, which is the holiest day on the Jewish calendar, and happened to fall on October 7th, 2023. Israel was invaded, more than 1200 Israeli men, women, and children, and foreign nationals were slaughtered, and some 200 were kidnapped. The ones kidnapped were tortured, raped, and worse… for two years.

Olga, my late wife, was invited to an event in Israel, recognizing her for her years of work between the African and Israeli communities, and her outspokenness for Israel. October 7th kicked off as her plane was landing. The first video she posted was of the people standing near her in a bomb shelter.

This was the second video she posted.

She posted that on October 8, 2023, from Israel. To contrast, this is what was also posted by the Free Palestine activists on the same day. Please keep in mind, Israel had not conducted any kind of response yet.

And as we speak, these same people are planning anti-Israel events all over the country on October 7th of this year.

Things have only gotten worse here in the West.

That’s not even what I sat down at my computer to write, but I guess I needed to say it.

What I wanted to simply reflect on is that one thing I’m learning about myself since Olga passed away almost two years ago is that I am very different. Pre-marriage Joshua wanted to be married no matter what. Post-marriage / widower Joshua finds himself oddly content.

I would be very happy to be with someone again, get married, and have my boys eventually call her Mom. And I am also very happy with the idea of it just being me and the boys. At this point in my life, if Jesus were to appear to me and tell me that I wouldn’t get married again for the rest of my life, I would be ok. At the same time, if He appeared to me and told me I’d find another wife and live out the rest of my days with her, I would also be ok.

Maybe for some of you, that’s not a big deal, but it is to me. Especially considering how I spent most of my life. I reflected on something similar in a journal entry in May of 2025.

A Life I Always Wanted JoDavi · March 21, 2025 When I was around 7 years-old, I remember my parents telling their love story to me and my sisters. They lived next door to each other as small children. My dad was 6 and my mom was 5. My dad recalls looking from his backyard into hers and seeing her playing. He talks about her curls bouncing while she ran and the feeling of things being in slow motion.… Read full story

Of the many things she taught me, strength was one of them. I’ve written in the past that she often was strong when she needed to be weak and release, and part of that is what contributed to her illness. But in that, she taught me how to be stronger. It’s a strength I only realized in her final few months, and realized more fully after she passed.

In her final days, she was weak. Not just physically, but mentally and emotionally. It was almost like she was unloading from years and years of trauma and pain that she had kept inside. She could no longer soldier on, and I am grateful that at the very least, I was able to be there for her.

Now who will be there for me like I was for her?

That’s a question I don’t need answered right now.

For the first time in my life, I am free from that question.

My Heavenly Father has me. My family has me. My sons and I have each other. My community has me.

And for the first time, that is enough for me.

I had a great love. I lived a blessed life. I still do.

It’s a sad season all around. My heart is with my Israeli brothers and sisters even more deeply now than normal. My heart is with my boys who continue to grieve as they grow.

Olga visited me in my dreams a couple of nights ago. We talked, laughed, and then got quiet. Then she looked at me with misty eyes and said “hey, you know… I’m sorry for leaving you guys.”

I began to cry as well and responded with “It’s ok. We’re doing ok. You’d be proud of the boys. I’m ok too.”

And I am.

It still hurts.

But I’m ok.