I really appreciate people who have commented, sent messages, texted, and even called to check in. Even though I haven’t responded to everything or answered every call, just know I really deeply appreciate the love, and the boys do too.

Especially to the Jewish and Israeli community in Charlotte, I understand that there was another death, just a couple of days after my wife’s, in a very similar fashion. A young couple. A husband and two small kids left behind. Turns out I actually knew the wife from past events we worked on together at the JCC.

Not to mention everything going on with the Israeli hostages in Gaza, many of whom are dead, and for many here in Charlotte, are family members and friends. There is so much on your plate already, so all of the help you’ve given to us so far has been felt even more deeply.

There have been some other tragic parallels, or as I’ve been calling them, “ripples” these past few days. I’m sure this happens all the time, but obviously it’s my first time really being a part of this tragic impact.

In just a few days, my family and I fly out to Israel to bury my wife’s body, which will be the first of three ceremonies. Though my parents, sisters, sons, in-laws, and I are still heavily grieving, I believe there is something that we can take away from each of these events. There is deep wisdom in this for all of us, and that opportunity to share will not be wasted. She wouldn’t have it any other way.

May we all find consolation and peace in these times.