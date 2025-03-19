Yesterday, I was at the beach with my sons and my oldest, who is 6 years-old, was collecting seashells. He found a beautiful one and showed it to me. Then immediately, he said something he has been expressing since he could talk. He said, “Daddy, I want to show Mommy my seashell.” Right after he said that, he just looked at me. I think in that moment, he realized what he said. I looked at him and said “it’s ok, man. You can still show Mommy.” Then he looked up into the sky and said, “Mommy! Look at my seashell!”

After a few seconds, he quietly said, “I don’t think she can hear me.” I assured him that she can both hear and see him and that she loves him. Then a few minutes later, he lost his seashell. He asked me to help him find it, but we couldn’t. Then I heard him say very softly, “Mommy, I lost my seashell. Can you help me find it?”

We never found the original seashell, but we did find another really pretty one. Once we found that one, he said to me “Daddy, when I get home I want to show my seashell to… um… who can I show?”

That last question almost broke me. I told him that when we get home, he can show his Gogo (grandmother), and his aunties. I didn’t mention his Grandpa, only because I knew he was asking about a mother figure.

This vacation we’ve been on with my brother in-law and nephew has been fun, but it has also been opening up another layer of grief for us. The boys and I had a tough time the next morning, as we woke up feeling her absence very strongly. She would be here. She would have looked at Ezra’s seashell and said in a very high pitched and enthusiastic voice, “woooow, Bubba! Good job!” Ezra knew that in that moment, and felt it.

Judah, my 4 year-old, is a little bit more simple in this regard. He just woke up the next morning crying off and on all morning. He tried to ignore it and play with his older brother and cousin, but he couldn’t. So I had him sit with me for a while and we cried together. He also is getting more creative. He figured out the main theme melody to the Pixar movie ‘Inside Out’ by ear on the piano. Same age I was when I figured out the theme to the opening monologue of the Disney movie Beauty and the Beast. I see not just a musician, but a composer in him.

So the other day, Judah was making up his own song on a piano that’s here at the beach house (playing a series of thirds for those who know what that means), and he kept hopping off, running to me and crying, saying “I miss Mommy.” Again, I think her response to him on the piano is what was on his mind.

Last night, I sat the boys down, first to address a couple of things they did earlier that day that were not ok, but ultimately to talk about their mother. I asked them what their mom taught them. They remembered that she taught them how to make flat bread, Ezra recalled that she taught him how to make coffee, and how to write his own name during homeschool. Ezra and Judah both recalled that she used to call Ezra “Bubba,” and Judah “Judah-Wudah-Wudah.”

I told them that it’s likely that we’ll cry some more on this trip (I’m crying while writing this), and that is ok. We talked some more about their mom, and then we prayed and they went to sleep.

I believe that in this case, multiple things can be true at once. Everything I have previously written about Olga, our marriage, and how I see the hand of G-d in it, is true.

But just because G-d allowed her to depart in a way that does grant me a little bit of comfort at times, does not mean her death was supposed to happen. It was not.

This should not have ended this way. As utterly beautiful and Spirit-filled all of her ceremonies were, they were not supposed to happen now. As much fun as the boys and I are having in Florida at the moment, we are not supposed to be here without her. None of this is correct. This feels like an episode of Marvel’s “What If…?” where viewers get a look into an alternate reality; what would Joshua and his son’s life be like if he and Olga didn’t grow old together?

I hate this episode.

So now I find myself telling my boys things that quite frankly I dislike when others tell me; things like “she’s here watching over us.” And “we have to keep her in our memories.” Things like that. The reason I don’t like those things being said to me is not because I think they’re insensitive; I’m just not ready to hear those things yet. She left us so suddenly, and all of a sudden, she’s a thing of the past? So do we refer to her in past tense now? She was supposed to come home with me, and instead she went to her final home in an instant, and now we say the fluffy things? I need more time before we start talking about her in the historical tense.

Yet, I know my boys need to hear it, so I tell them. We’re doing some grief activities this vacation, and they’ll be doing some other stuff once we get back home.

But make no mistake, none of this is supposed to be happening. And I am angry. We all are in some way. My oldest, the sweet sensitive one, asked me to buy him boxing gloves so he can box like I’ve been doing. I bought him and his brother some gloves, and will be doing some basic stuff with them probably on this vacation. Good friends of ours reached out to offer free tuition for both of them to take Jiu-Jitsu from them. Once our travels are done, we’ll do that.

We are learning to manage each day. We will never get over this, but we will get through it. But this was not supposed to happen. Things will only be truly right again on the other side.

This morning, the boys and I woke up and Ezra got out of bed, opened the blinds to one of the big windows, and then crawled back into bed. After laying there for a few minutes, staring outside in silence, he says, “I like being here at the beach house.” And about 4 or 5 times a day, Judah comes up to me, hugs me and says “I love you.”

I want to thank another dear friend for availing this place to me and the boys. It was originally available to me and Olga, but sadly we never made it down here together, and again, we were supposed to. Because she’s supposed to be here still.

Ezra wound up losing his second seashell at a restaurant, and despite even the customers around us helping us look, we didn’t find it. But we will go to the beach again today and find another one. We’ll be more careful this time, and I’m sure he’ll have an opportunity to show his mother soon.