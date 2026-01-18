See You Soon?
I hope so...
Hey my friend,
JoDavi’s Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Here are a few chances for us to meet in person over the next several months.
January 30th | Napa, CA
February 1 | Encino, CA
February 2 | Beverly Hills, CA
February 5 | Pittsburgh, PA
February 26-28 | Waxhaw, NC
April 15 | New York City, NY
And you can get more details about all of it by simply clicking here.
Very special concerts. Brand new music. And best of all, time with you.
See you soon~
