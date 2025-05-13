About an hour ago, the boys and I had our first missile experience. It’s their third time to Israel, and my fifth. Apparently the Houthis in Yemen are still hurt and embarrassed from what happened a few days ago. They fired at Israel’s airport, and missed, so Israel fired at their airport, except they did not miss.

As missiles flew, the boys, Nana V, myself, and our dear friend Sarah were all in her basement. Ezra, my oldest, was a little nervous. My youngest, Judah, went into entertainment mode and began talking more about random things.

One of my violinists out here in Israel texted me while we were in the basement, and her text made me laugh in the midst of it all. The text was simply this":

You good? Congrats on your first siren I guess.

It’s unfortunately simply a way of life in Israel to have your days interrupted by incoming missiles. Whether the missiles are from a constant attacker like Hamas in Gaza, or by an entity that has no business getting involved in any of this, like the Houthis. It’s all Iran backed, and the propaganda is Qatar sponsored, but that’s a journal entry for another day.

The missile was intercepted pretty quickly by the Iron Dome, which is Israel’s defense system, and thank G-d for it.

And life goes on.

With all the billions of dollars spent buying weapons to exterminate the Jewish state, you’d think by now, the hostages would just simply be returned, but no. Israel’s enemies insist on continuing their centuries long conquest of the Middle East and Africa. Again, another conversation for another day.

If you're new here before, writing pretty exclusively about my wife who passed away in January, these were issues I tackled pretty regularly. This was part of the work she and I did together. This was the work that introduced us in the first place.

