There was a song I wrote for my wife when she was sick. I told her that I would show her the song when she got home from her travels.

On her way home, she passed out and was rushed to the ICU. I spent her final 11 days with her, and never got to show her the song.

I’ve had the privilege of sharing this song all over the world, and I tell people the same story each time.

A couple of nights ago, however, I got a special visit from her in my dreams. We were sitting on a couch in one of my childhood homes. I had my phone, and both of our headphones were plugged into it. Among a few other tunes, I got to share with her the song I never got to show her, I named it ‘Song of Healing.’

She loved it so much, slapped me a big high five, and told me “well done, love.”

I thanked her, and then suddenly I knew our time was about to be up. I looked at her, she looked at me, and we both began to cry.

Just then, I woke up with tears in my eyes.

So I guess my story needs a little bit of altering now next time I’m on stage.