I will preface this by saying that I love my parents, my sisters, my friends and community.

But I was ok with leaving them behind and rejoining my wife.

There was just one wrench in my plans.

Two actually.

I could not bear to leave Ezra and Judah.

I saw how devastating their mother’s death was for them; similar to mine, but oh so different. My mom is still alive. Just like they do not know what it is like to lose a wife to death—and I earnestly pray they never do—I will never know what it’s like to lose my mother so young.

My thought process of how I could exit this life never grew legs because of my sons.

As soon as I thought that maybe I’d give up, I knew I was thinking like a coward. Yes, how cowardly and selfish would it be for me to add another trauma to my boys’ lives by letting myself go.

(By the way, I don’t mean committing suicide. I simply wanted to stay in my bed until I became unable to get up.)

But then I had another thought after that. Something more acceptable. I started thinking about the minimum amount of years I need to be alive before I can finally clock out. I calculated 25 years.

When my wife died, it was January of 2025, I was turning 35 later that year. I figured, if I could just get to 60, they boys will be basically 30 and 32, and that would be enough. Hopefully they would have found their wives and had children by then.

This was my attitude for several months.

But now, as we pass the 18 month mark, I find my mind is not in that kind of survival mode anymore. I find myself wanting to thrive again.

I am at the point of being able to hold my grief a little better.

And I want to live.

When the boys are old enough to understand, I will tell them all of this and more.

I have concerts coming up, and I’d love to see you.

August 5 | Charlotte, NC

August 19 | Los Angeles, CA

September 22 | NYC, NY

For more info and tickets, click here.

See you soon~