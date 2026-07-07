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Esther Zack's avatar
Esther Zack
5d

Sorry I'm not able to subscribe as I'm 87 a Jewish grandma who lost a husband at 44. My message is that your beautiful wife would kvell to know you're moving on and that you loved her enough to want to create that new life with your boys also. Let any woman you date know that you

And the boys are a package deal!! Never compromise. But live your life. Show your boys that life does go on! Good luck.

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Linda Davidson's avatar
Linda Davidson
5d

Thoughts and prayers are with you, and that your beautiful sons Ezra and Judah are strengthening your core values.

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