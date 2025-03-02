I’ve been listening to old voice notes my wife sent to me over the years. It both helps and hurts. Love hearing her beautiful voice, but listening to it makes me long for her even more. Her passing was a gut-punch and I’m still getting my breath back.

I never forgot about our podcast episode, but I just wasn’t in a place to listen yet. Today I kind of feel like I am. If you’ve never heard, or if you heard, but would like to hear again, check it out.