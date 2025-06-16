JoDavi’s Newsletter

JoDavi’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
April's avatar
April
15m

I’m so happy for you. I believe your wife would want you to go on and find happiness. You are still here for a reason. Sending lots of love !

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 JoDavi
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture