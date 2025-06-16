It’s really surreal to think about the fact that my sons and I just narrowly left Israel before the war with Iran escalated. I say ‘escalated’ because Israel did not start this war. Iran did when the weapons they provided to Hamas were used in slaughtering and kidnapping Israelis on October 7th, 2023. The war continued last year when Iran sent 300 drones into Israel. These are all blatant and flagrant acts of war. What is happening now is just Israel finally responding directly to Iran instead of simply to Iran’s proxies.

My heart continues to go out to my friends in Israel, as well as the people of Iran who, by majority, are also rooting for the Islamic Republic of Iran to be dismantled, and for new leadership to take place and restore Iran to pre-1978 days.

But that’s an article for another day. This article is much more personal.

I was in Israel with my sons and their Nana V for almost a month. Our return flight was supposed to be June 1st, but our airline cancelled all flights to and from Israel due to missiles shot at Israel from the Houthis in Yemen. I almost wound up spending money on a whole different flight, but before I could do that, our airline resumed flights, and I was able to reschedule us for June 6th.

Around the end of May, I had a thought that felt random. I wondered if one of my friends from the US was planning to be in Israel anytime soon. I texted her and asked, and she texted me back a few hours later and said that she wasn’t, but that just about an hour ago, she was invited by a group to go to Israel. We had a laugh, and then I asked her when she’s coming. At first, our schedules didn’t line up, but once my flight home got cancelled and eventually delayed, our trips wound up overlapping just enough for us to get dinner.

This person is an old friend. Our families have known each other for a long time now, and so I was looking forward to catching up.

Our dinner wound up lasting for about 5 hours total. We talked so long at the restaurant, they had to kick us out so they could close. Then we talked for at least another hour just outside of where she was staying.

In short, I had a really nice time.

I haven’t laughed the way I did that night since my wife passed. It was the first real ‘break’ (if I can use that word) that I had from grief in months. She’s lovely, very funny, smart, and amazing to talk to. Our conversation flowed so easily, and what helped everything was the values we shared. There was a peace that I felt in those few hours that had been evading me the past few months. Pretty soon after we arrived at the restaurant, I realized that this felt more like a date than a dinner between friends.

The night was innocent and pure in a lot of ways. Nothing inappropriate or weird. Just good conversation, good food, and a much needed catch up. Despite this, however, I felt guilty even admitting I had a good time afterward. I felt like I somehow betrayed Olga; like I was being unfaithful to her somehow. I spoke with my mom, and she had to tell me something very simple: having a good time is ok.

I had to download that into my spirit. We had a nice dinner. I had a really good time. We laughed a lot. We had some deep conversations. We enjoyed each other’s company in what turned out to be a beautiful night in the heart of Jerusalem. And that’s ok. It’s a good thing, actually.

My friend is Jewish, and I’m a follower of Yeshua (Jesus). We are both very serious about, and rooted in our faiths. This unfortunately is a deal-breaker for the both of us. When I consider that, it actually makes all of this perfect.

Our dinner in Jerusalem was not so much about me and her per se, but was more of a gift. Through that dinner, I got a small glimpse into my future; a small glimpse of me being happy again. It was a message to me that eventually, I will be ready to get married again, and that the marriage won’t be a placeholder for me until I see Olga again, but a marriage in which I will be happy to be the husband. I can and will be happy again, and I saw that for the first time during that dinner.

She and I have spoken since that night, and I happen to know that the dinner was very meaningful for her as well. It’s like we both needed a message that night, and we both received it.

30 years from now, when I’m sharing my story about how I was able to find happiness after my wife’s passing, I’m sure I will share about that one dinner in Jerusalem with that dear friend.

The cover photo is a painting of Jerusalem by Greg Rutkowski