About 5 years ago, my wife (of blessed memory) started the discussion of a nanny. She felt we needed one. I did not.

That’s how the discussion began.

Growing up in South Africa, a nanny was a common thing for my wife. Virtually every family had one. It was not a sign of privilege. Nannies lived with the family and were taken care of as such. Here in the US, having a nanny is often a sign of privilege. Nannies here are given a salary, and do their job as long as they are paid.

Especially because of my background being homeschooled and spending lots of time with my parents growing up, I didn’t see the point in having a nanny except to have an excuse not to take care of our kids.

My wife explained to me that it was not like that, and after a few weeks of having off-and-on discussions about it, I gave in.

The nanny we liked, and ultimately picked was the mother of my wife’s friends. That made me a lot more comfortable than going through an agency (which we tried at first, but I wasn’t having any of them). It started off with her watching our oldest for a few hours, a couple of times a week. Then when our youngest got a little older, it was both of them. Then she began to travel with us sometimes when we traveled.

For me, I went from not understanding why we needed her, to feeling much more secure when we were all in public. Whenever we were at an event where both Olga and I needed to participate and speak, we knew the boys would be protected with Nana V coming with us. She didn’t just watch the boys, she treated them like they were two of her many, many grandchildren.

Well, as it turns out, there was an even more divine plan for Nana V to join our family than simply watching the boys for us. She has been yet another constant for the boys as they navigate this transition, and for myself as I try and figure out our next steps as a family.

She’s been traveling with us a lot more lately, and people who knew Olga tend to ask me when I hired Nana V; assuming I hired her after Olga passed.

“Olga picked her,” is what I tell them. “She’s been with us for a few years now.”

We may or may not have needed a nanny at the time, but that wasn’t the point.

I was going to need help.

So G-d put on my late wife’s heart an urgency to get that help as soon as possible.

And I am extremely grateful for her.

Congratulations, baby. Even in the next life, you’re still winning arguments.

All that to say we had an amazing time in Chicago this week premiering 'Returning the Favor,' me and my co-producer, Randy Sandoli's first Hanukkah album. A huge shout out to our dear friends at the Chicago Bulls, StandWithUs, and the Simon Wiesenthal Center for being major partners.

The concert was absolutely beautiful, and I'm very excited to take it to Los Angeles at Wilshire Blvd. Temple this Sunday.

