We kicked off 2026 with a beautiful night in Beverly Hills. Let me tell you what’s next so far:



February 26-28 | Waxhaw, NC @ Jebena Cafe (Free)

April 15 | New York City, NY @ The Bitter End

May 17 | Philadelphia, PA for Philly’s first Jewish Music Festival (more details to come)



And I should be back in Los Angeles, CA in May.



Shabbat Shalom~ ❤️