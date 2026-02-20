Some More 2026 Dates
❤️ 🎶
We kicked off 2026 with a beautiful night in Beverly Hills. Let me tell you what’s next so far:
February 26-28 | Waxhaw, NC @ Jebena Cafe (Free)
April 15 | New York City, NY @ The Bitter End
May 17 | Philadelphia, PA for Philly’s first Jewish Music Festival (more details to come)
And I should be back in Los Angeles, CA in May.
Shabbat Shalom~ ❤️
JoDavi’s Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.