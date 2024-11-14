Dearest Friends,

I have two more singles to be released before 2024 is over. One you are already aware of.

My and my dear friend Natalie Hagwood’s rendition of O Come, O Come Emmanuel will be out the day after Thanksgiving. You can pre-save it to whatever streaming service you have by clicking here. My brother from another mother, and jazz pianist, composer, and songwriter, Randy Sandoli and I will be in the studio in a few days to record a new Hanukkah original. It’s the first of what will be a series of Hanukkah tunes in a larger project. The larger project will be released next Hanukkah, but for this one, we have something very special, and we hope you like it.

That’s all for now. I pray you have as restful and joyful a weekend as you can, no matter the circumstances.

❤️