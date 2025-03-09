On January 6th, 2025, my wife passed away. After this, I cancelled every concert and engagement I had coming up. I wanted to keep one because it was an interview about our work with the

to abolish slavery in Africa, but then I got sick that week and could not talk, so I had to postpone that too.

While cancelling, I felt this nudge to keep one of the concerts. Instead of outright cancelling, I reached out to the event programmer, and we had coffee. Still in shock, I felt like this was the right thing to do. We connected in person for the first time, and then afterward, I knew that I needed to keep that show. It’s a tribute to the greats, and instead of performing the songs I had originally planned, I picked songs from my favorite vintage artists that hold significantly more meaning to me now that I’ve suffered the loss that I have.

If you live in the Charlotte/Matthews area, I would very much love for you to be a part of my first public performance of the year. Get your tickets here.

I am working on a few sounds that are deep inside my heart that are beginning to make their way out. I’ll have some more done by the spring and I will be premiering them live for the first time in none other than Jerusalem, Israel.

That’s right. I will be in Israel in May with my sons; both visiting their mother’s grave, and continuing to mourn amongst the mourners of Zion.

I will be sharing songs of loss, grief, and healing, including a song I wrote for my wife when she was in the hospital that I never got a chance to show her.

Tickets will be available soon, but if you are in Israel, please save the date for the 28th of May, and I will share more details soon.

See you there~