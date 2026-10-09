JoDavi’s Newsletter

JoDavi’s Newsletter

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judith weinroth's avatar
judith weinroth
Oct 9

You will get back to South Africa when you are ready. Meanwhile, Shabbat Shalom!

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Grace Akinyi-Devermann's avatar
Grace Akinyi-Devermann
Oct 15

What a beautiful/ heartbreaking/soulsearching story. I'm incredibly sorry for the loss of your young beautiful wife. And thank you for sharing. I've gone through multiple griefs so I know how you're feeling and what you're going through. Stay strong for your little boys and may God give you the peace that surpasses all understanding! Writing definitely helps with the healing process and going back to Africa will bring you closure. May you be guided by our gracious God!

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