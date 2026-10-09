I’ve been reflecting on the way my first trip to South Africa happened.

It was the fall of 2016. My late wife and I had just begun our courtship, and I decided that instead of speaking with her father over Skype about marrying her, that I would make my way to South Africa to talk to him in person.

Finances have always been an uphill battle for me, but I was going to make it happen, come hell or high water.

I remember making a spreadsheet of all the performances I had coming up that year to calculate how much I would be making, how much I could put toward the trip, and how much I’d still need to cover. I was ready for the climb.

This time, however, was very different. As I finished the spreadsheet, I realized that all the gigs I had coming up would pretty much cover a roundtrip flight to South Africa. If that wasn’t enough, I had just been reached out to about going on an all expenses paid trip to Israel with a group of other artists. This would be my second time going to Israel ever, and my second time going in 2016.

The timeframe I needed to be in South Africa just happened to be right after the timeframe I was supposed to be in Israel. The only issue was that two friends of mine were getting married in the space in between the two trips.

At first, I tried to make it work to fly all the way back to the US for the wedding, and then head out to South Africa, but I couldn’t afford it; plus I’d be cutting it very close and may have wound up missing the wedding anyway.

So I had to do what I had to do.

I reached out to my friend and explained what was happening.

(Now that I think about it, he was the first one who knew about the courtship outside of my family)

I told him everything, and his response is something I’ll never forget. He very simply said, “ok man. If you’re missing my wedding, you’d better marry her.”

That, I did, my brother. That, I did.

Once that was taken care of, I decided to see if I could reroute my flight to go to South Africa from Israel, and then pay for my flight back home. What I got was a much better deal. Not only was I able to reroute my flight, my flight home was still taken care of. And with all the money I had saved up, I only had to pay $111 to make it happen.

That trip to Israel was special because I got to meet some of the most incredible people, and tell them all about this woman and her family I was going to see once I left Israel. By that point, everything had been under wraps, I was just happy to be able to talk to someone. One of the friends I connected with the most was the late Wynter Pitts, who gave me some incredible words of encouragement. I wrote about her here.

Olga told me that there were a few signs she asked G-d for to confirm that I was to be her husband, and He answered them through me. I didn’t so much ask for a sign, but I realized one was being revealed to me when it happened.

Like I said earlier, finances were always an uphill battle for me. Every single project that involved money always felt like I had to jump through hundreds of more hoops than the average person. When I had decided to go to South Africa, I was ready for that fight. I suited up, strapped on my gloves, and started training, only to realize there was no opponent this time.

I got to South Africa with a surplus of funds. And with the Rand to USD exchange, which was about 15 to 1, I was able to be there comfortably, take her out on the most beautiful dinner dates, and come home with lots of gifts for the family.

That was my sign.

That was a signal to me that I was making the right move, and to keep going.

I stayed out there for about 2 weeks I believe. The conversation with her father didn’t go as well as I had hoped, but I wasn’t deterred. I already had peace about us, and I knew everyone else would too, which they did not too long after.

That was my first time in South Africa, and these are pictures from that.

My next visit would be less than a year later, with my late Gramps. Olga and I made our engagement announcement at her church in Vosloorus.

My next visit would be for our South African wedding.

And we visited virtually every year after that. Our children have been multiple times. Our oldest took his first steps there.

One of my friends asked me if I will ever go back. Of course I will. By G-d’s leading, I will. The boys need to continue to see their country, and the country of their mom’s birth. their mom’s side of the family is there. I miss South Africa. I miss my people there.

But right now, just thinking about going is too much for me at the moment.

So that’s how it went. I missed a wedding to have one of my own. And my friends and I are still friends. ☺️

What an adventure. What an absolute adventure.