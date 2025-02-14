This morning is slow for me and the boys. My youngest, Judah, climbed into my bed at some point last night and is still sleeping next to me now. My oldest, Ezra, is currently looking at the moon cycles on his mom’s phone. It’s actually the last app she downloaded before she passed; it tells you what kind of moon we’re getting today, what it’s called, and how much of it we’ll see. It’ll be a full moon tonight, in case you were wondering.

It’s mornings like these that give more time and space to think about Olga. Our first year of marriage, we had mornings like this at least one or two times per week. Once we had Ezra, slow mornings were a thing of the past. But here and now, with an independent 6 year-old, and a 4 year-old who likes to sleep in, this may have been one of those mornings where she and I would have a morning time pillow talk, or I would have moved Judah back into the boys’ room so she and I could… well you get it.

Anyway, as my youngest is waking up, and my oldest is telling him “good morning, Judah! Happy Valentine's Day!” I’m reminded that it’s Valentine's Day today.

This morning is difficult, but not because it’s Valentine's Day. Olga and I didn’t really do much on this day. Neither of us really cared for it. It’s difficult simply because, rare as they were, these types of slow mornings were good for her, and I know she enjoyed them.

Last night, I dreamed we were in a cabin sort of place with my parents and sisters, and I went back to my room and saw her. I immediately knew I was dreaming, and asked her “is this really you?” She looked at me and said that it was. For some reason, I knew I only had a few moments with her, so we hugged, and then I told her to please visit the boys the next time they’re dreaming. She said she would.

That was nice. It also made this morning that much harder.

To this day, I still believe, and always will, that her passing was untimely. It was not supposed to be this way. But I do believe that the Lord’s plans account for twists and turns like this. I don’t have the time to explain this in every way, but she is definitely interceding for us in heaven in major ways. She’s pulling strings and getting things done. I have no doubt about that. But that doesn’t mean she is supposed to be up there now.

This is what comes to a head practically everyday for me. The peace knowing where she is, and knowing that I will eventually be there with her. The sadness that comes with knowing Our kids will grow up without her physical presence. Life seems short on one hand, and long on the other. My prayer last night was Moses’ prayer in Psalm 90:12…

So teach us to number our days that we may get a heart of wisdom.

P.S. The GoFundMe link is still active for those who want to continue supporting. Woke up to a new wave of support, and we really appreciate it as we prepare for the third and final memorial. ❤️