My entire dream last night had her in it. It’s hard to explain, but I was aware that she died in my dream, but I wasn’t fully aware it was a dream.

Instead of trying to figure out what was going on, I decided not to question anything and just go along with it.

We had traveled to London together, then it turned into NYC, then Israel. Eventually, we found ourselves back home in North Carolina.

In all of it, I just went about the dream as if it was real. In large part because I knew that it was real.

It was nice.

Thanks for seeing me. ❤️‍🩹