Last night, my tour started.

And boy, what a start it was. ❤️

Thank you to everyone on and off the stage who were a part of this night.

As my sons and I continue on this grieving journey, I am very grateful for the opportunity and privilege to share with all of you.

Thank you my special guests, Nicole Raviv and Westside Gravy for bringing their light and color to this canvas.

Thank you to our dear friends at StandWithUs for giving us their space.

Thank you, Israel, for showing up and walking this Journey to Healing with me. We’re all on one, and it felt so deep to walk it together last night.

I’ve been uploading video clips to my instagram story. Check them out at this link.

I mentioned this at the show, and I’ll do it again here. You can order a vinyl of two of my past projects by simply going to jodavi.bandcamp.com. If you liked what your heard last night, you’ll love the records!

This I will share here with you. Both of my sons were a part of this show as well. ❤️

I’m in Israel for a few more days, my friends. Then we head back home, and my next one is actually one that’s not on the poster. I’ll be doing an intimate show in Charlotte, NC hosted by a dear friend and amazing artist by the name of Tinkah on June 14th. Then she’ll be opening for me at my Charlotte show later in the fall. Follow her for more details.

Then next is London! Click here to see me in your city!

Shabbat Shalom and Chag Sameach!